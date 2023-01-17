Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Richardson Appoints Bobby Sparks as Director of Sales and Marketing
Richardson, TX, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MCR is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobby Sparks as Director of Sales and Marketing for Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Richardson. Sparks has been tasked to drive overall sales, marketing, and public relations efforts. With over 20 years hospitality and marketing experience, Sparks brings an unparalleled combination of sales and marketing expertise along with client relationship development. He most recently served as Area Director of Sales and Marketing in Irving, TX, keeping two Hilton branded hotels, totaling 308 rooms, profitable during the 3 years of the pandemic as the sole salesperson where he managed and conducted intensive data analysis and sales performance management to ensure the achievement of revenue milestones, as well as developed and monitored upcoming travel segments across multiple industries to ensure future growth as business travel returned.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bobby as an invaluable addition to the MCR team,” said Cody Stites, Area General Manager. “His expertise and results-driven approach will undoubtedly help us to further strengthen our positioning, introduce profitability opportunities, and continue to produce unforgettable experiences for both locals and global travelers.”
The 125 room, Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Richardson fulfills conference/convention needs with meeting and banquet space of 3,000 square feet for any occasion. The incredible Prairie Creek Ballroom spans over 2,500 square feet and is well-equipped to host endless style of events to include corporate meetings, trainings, dinners and parties. On the weekends, the space is transformed into a special event venue for weddings, anniversary parties and much more. The abundant catering menu options enables the hotel’s culinary team to offer a feast for up to 120 guests or a luncheon meeting as small as 10. The proficient conference event staff is ready to take care of every last detail.
About Hilton Garden Inn
The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand’s goal to make each guest’s stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With 940 hotels in 55 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today’s busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at newsroom.hilton.com/hgi.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.
About MCR
MCR is the fourth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $3.0 billion portfolio of 99 premium-branded hotels containing 13,000 guestrooms across 30 states and 75 cities. Founded in 2006, the firm has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia. MCR has 3,600 team members across the country and operates hotels under 12 Marriott and Hilton brands. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer. For the TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) and the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award. MCR was also named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020. For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com.
Media Contact:
Bobby Sparks
+1 (972) 792-9393
bobby.sparks2@hilton.com
