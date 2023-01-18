SoonFasting Upgrades to Facilitate Users’ New Year’s Resolution for Weight Loss
Nutritionists and health experts at SoonFasting offer study-based content to help users implement intermittent fasting and promote a healthy lifestyle. The app updates the engagement experience to help users stick to the weight loss plan.
San Jose, CA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- People often set New Year's resolutions at the beginning of the year because it provides a fresh start and a sense of hope for the future. It's a chance to reflect on the past year and to decide what changes they want to make in the coming year. In the aspect of personal life, weight loss and overall health are some of the most commonly encountered resolutions.
SoonFasting, a mobile app that offers comprehensive and continuous support, education, and guidance on intermittent fasting, is gearing up to help users seize the great opportunity to set achievable goals, create a plan for how to achieve them, and stay motivated while adhering to the plan.
“Setting New Year's resolutions gives people a sense of purpose and can help motivate them to make positive changes,” commented Laura Bryan, registered nutritionist and health expert at SoonFasting. “However, it’s a common myth to get too ambitious at the top of the year and set up a rigid and unrealistic plan, which could easily lead to an inability to follow through on New Year's resolutions consistently.”
“At SoonFasting, we are thrilled to serve as assistants to help users leverage the holistic benefits of intermittent fasting while avoiding crash dieting, extreme workouts, and other unrealistic goals that end up being impulsive and short-lived,” Laura added.
Implement “body hack” to improve the overall health
Intermittent fasting is a recently popular weight-loss method that involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting. There are several different regimens for intermittent fasting, including 16:8, 5:2, alternate day fasting, and more.
The benefits of intermittent fasting are above weight loss. Studies have shown that intermittent fasting may help improve blood sugar regulation, suppress inflammation in the body, increase metabolic rate, and increase resistance to stress.
Intermittent fasting is often referred to as a "body hack" because it is a way to manipulate the body's natural processes to achieve certain results. It is a type of self-experimentation that can help increase energy, improve health and performance, and even help to prevent or reverse the effects of aging. By manipulating the body's natural processes and hormones, intermittent fasting can help to create a hormonal environment that is favorable to weight loss and improved health.
Sustainability is the key to achieving weight goals
Having a clear plan helps in sticking to the New Year resolution instead of letting it fail till February. And customizing the plan to make it just fit the daily routine, eating habits, and body condition is also essential to eventually make the resolution yield ideal achievement.
Mobile-based health management services can help maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting. It can provide reminders for when to eat and when to fast, as well as provide detailed information about the benefits and skills of intermittent fasting.
SoonFasting app thoroughly understands users’ current and ideal weight, eating habits, daily schedule, and health situation before providing customed fasting plans, tips, reminders, and trackers. The booting process effectively helps users avoid setting too rigid or unrealistic plans.
In contrast to the “one size fits all” formula, SoonFasting is designed to guide users to choose and stick to the fasting and meal plans tailored for every user. The app can also help to track progress so that users can see how their fasting is affecting their health and body composition. It can also provide helpful tips and one-on-one consultation on how to make the most out of the intermittent fasting process.
SoonFasting app is available for free download on the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit SoonFasting’s website.
About SoonFasting
SoonFasting is a health tracker and diet plan app that provides personalized fasting plans and expert tips. Empowered by the certified nutritionist team, the app is designed to offer a revolutionary way for lifelong well-being as soon as possible for everyone. For more information, please visit https://www.soonfasting.com/.
SoonFasting, a mobile app that offers comprehensive and continuous support, education, and guidance on intermittent fasting, is gearing up to help users seize the great opportunity to set achievable goals, create a plan for how to achieve them, and stay motivated while adhering to the plan.
“Setting New Year's resolutions gives people a sense of purpose and can help motivate them to make positive changes,” commented Laura Bryan, registered nutritionist and health expert at SoonFasting. “However, it’s a common myth to get too ambitious at the top of the year and set up a rigid and unrealistic plan, which could easily lead to an inability to follow through on New Year's resolutions consistently.”
“At SoonFasting, we are thrilled to serve as assistants to help users leverage the holistic benefits of intermittent fasting while avoiding crash dieting, extreme workouts, and other unrealistic goals that end up being impulsive and short-lived,” Laura added.
Implement “body hack” to improve the overall health
Intermittent fasting is a recently popular weight-loss method that involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting. There are several different regimens for intermittent fasting, including 16:8, 5:2, alternate day fasting, and more.
The benefits of intermittent fasting are above weight loss. Studies have shown that intermittent fasting may help improve blood sugar regulation, suppress inflammation in the body, increase metabolic rate, and increase resistance to stress.
Intermittent fasting is often referred to as a "body hack" because it is a way to manipulate the body's natural processes to achieve certain results. It is a type of self-experimentation that can help increase energy, improve health and performance, and even help to prevent or reverse the effects of aging. By manipulating the body's natural processes and hormones, intermittent fasting can help to create a hormonal environment that is favorable to weight loss and improved health.
Sustainability is the key to achieving weight goals
Having a clear plan helps in sticking to the New Year resolution instead of letting it fail till February. And customizing the plan to make it just fit the daily routine, eating habits, and body condition is also essential to eventually make the resolution yield ideal achievement.
Mobile-based health management services can help maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting. It can provide reminders for when to eat and when to fast, as well as provide detailed information about the benefits and skills of intermittent fasting.
SoonFasting app thoroughly understands users’ current and ideal weight, eating habits, daily schedule, and health situation before providing customed fasting plans, tips, reminders, and trackers. The booting process effectively helps users avoid setting too rigid or unrealistic plans.
In contrast to the “one size fits all” formula, SoonFasting is designed to guide users to choose and stick to the fasting and meal plans tailored for every user. The app can also help to track progress so that users can see how their fasting is affecting their health and body composition. It can also provide helpful tips and one-on-one consultation on how to make the most out of the intermittent fasting process.
SoonFasting app is available for free download on the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit SoonFasting’s website.
About SoonFasting
SoonFasting is a health tracker and diet plan app that provides personalized fasting plans and expert tips. Empowered by the certified nutritionist team, the app is designed to offer a revolutionary way for lifelong well-being as soon as possible for everyone. For more information, please visit https://www.soonfasting.com/.
Contact
SoonFastingContact
Nicole Reyes
213-880-4244
www.soonfasting.com/
Nicole Reyes
213-880-4244
www.soonfasting.com/
Categories