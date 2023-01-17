Jeff Adee Hired as IDM President
Reston, VA, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IDM, a data and marketing advisory firm, announced today that Jeff Adee has been named as their new company president. Adee will be responsible for all company operations moving forward. “Jeff has been a trusted and innovative member of the data and marketing community for many years, and we’re excited for him to bring that expertise to IDM,” said Chad Slater, Chairman of IDM.
Adee is a seasoned leader having built a successful career in developing sales teams, data/marketing products and services while maximizing operational efficiency and market reach. Prior to his role at IDM, Adee ran the Business Solutions division of Data Axle/Infogroup for eight years; and previously held VP and Sales Management positions at business data and information provider Reed Elsevier.
“I am truly honored to join the world-class team at IDM,” said Adee. “With the people here and our industry leading data solutions, I could not have hoped for a better opportunity.”
IDM is a data intelligence and marketing advisory firm that provides custom data solutions. IDM combines innovation with data-driven best practices which produce exceptional results, help meet and exceed business objectives and create large, positive shifts in customer acquisition, development and retention.
