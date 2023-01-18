Rebuilding Together Houston - Martin Luther King’s Vision of Change is Alive with This Volunteer Partnership
Third Ward Senior Homeowner received needed home repairs from Rebuilding Together Houston and Reliant Energy.
Houston, TX, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For this year’s MLK Day of Service, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) and Reliant, an NRG company, served 93-year-old longtime Third Ward resident Ms. Hattie Jones by making porch and step repairs that eliminated the challenges of entry she has endured and created better access to her home.
It’s part of an overall project on Ms. Jones home. RTH brought in contractors to make licensed repairs: stabilizing the structure, electrical repairs, and plumbing. Health and safety modifications were also made to prevent fire and falls, improve air quality, and allow for temperature control which let Ms. Jones live comfortably. An additional volunteer crew will make exterior repairs later in the week including painting and replacing siding. Overall, the project allows Ms. Jones to safely remain in her home, and eventually pass the house to a new generation. Many low-income Third Ward seniors like Ms. Jones can’t afford to make necessary repairs, leaving them vulnerable to displacement and homelessness.
This project is part of RTH’s Community Revitalization program to bring hope to families across the Third Ward, a landmark African American community since the 1870s.
“We are excited to bring our mission -- Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives -- to Third Ward,” said Rebuilding Together Houston’s CEO Christine Holland. “These families have a deep connection and great love for their community, but they need our help to sustain the American dream of home ownership.”
“I can’t thank you enough,” said Ms. Jones’ Niece Jennifer. “This means so much to her.”
About Reliant
Reliant has partnered with Rebuilding Together for more than two decades, providing volunteers, financial support, and Board members. Since 2002, Reliant volunteers have completed 84 home repairs. Beat the Heat, a collaboration between Reliant and Rebuilding Together, provided energy efficient AC/heater window units to 50 families in 2021.
About Rebuilding Together Houston
For 40 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has been the only organization in our region to provide hundreds of families annually with home repairs. With more than 14,680 neighbors served, we have averaged one family helped per day for 40 years. Our work adds 20 years or more to the life of a home, making it safer and more resilient against disaster. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to retain the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build.
Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. Our vision is to have safe homes and communities for everyone. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit https://rebuildingtogetherhouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, @RTHouston on Twitter.
Contact
Leonard DiFranza
(713) 659-2511
https://rebuildinghouston.org
