Rentado Selected for Long Beach Accelerator
PropTech startup to be part of the program’s 5th cohort.
Long Beach, CA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rentado, an innovative property management platform, today announced it has been selected to participate in the Long Beach Accelerator program. The Long Beach Accelerator is a 4-month program designed to augment the business development and growth of startups through workshops, mentorships and networking.
Founded and based in Long Beach, Rentado was launched as a platform to connect renters with landlords and property managers. It features a web-based as well as a mobile application that facilitates communication, reporting of maintenance issues, payments and notifications. Rentado was designed to disrupt the current way in which most renters and landlords interact.
“If you look at the current system of writing and mailing rent checks, searching for landlord information to report issues and needing to reference a file cabinet for lease information, this industry is due for an upgrade,” says Justin Morgan, CEO and founder of Rentado. “We’ve created a platform so that if there is anything that needs to take place with regards to a rental property, you just need one application for all parties involved. For the renter this may mean an easier way to make & document the payment and an avenue to report issues such as the air conditioner not working. For property managers, we’ve given them the ability to easily keep track of those payments and to respond to and document the maintenance issues. For landlords, whether or not they use a property manager, they’ll be able to monitor the status of the property and audit the financial performance of each property they may own."
“Rentado’s mission is to streamline the rental process by leveraging available technology,” says Brenda Wunsch, Startup Advisor and Board Member at the Long Beach Accelerator. “When Justin and I spoke about this software, I knew there was tremendous potential that could be unlocked by supporting this type of technology.”
For more information on Rentado and its cutting-edge software, please visit http://www.rentadoUSA.com. For more information on the Long Beach Accelerator, please visit https://www.lbaccelerator.org.
Justin Morgan
562-221-6156
rentadoUSA.com
Justin Morgan
562-221-6156
rentadoUSA.com
