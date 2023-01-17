BDA Partners Announces Promotions for 2023
New York, NY, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce promotions for 2023.
In total, 34 bankers and staff have been promoted as of January 1, including the following senior promotions:
Promoted to Partner
Jonathan Aiken London
Manoj Balwani Mumbai
Karen Cheung Hong Kong
Lars Freitag Singapore
Kumar Mahtani Mumbai
Sanjay Singh Mumbai
Hideyuki Tozawa Tokyo
Rica Wirianata Singapore
Promoted to Managing Director
Alex Ditchfield New York
Jakub Widzyk Hong Kong
Promoted to Director
Zac Chartier New York
Milap Maru Mumbai
Xia Yan Singapore
Simeng Zhang Shanghai
Ops & Admin
Promoted to Director
Renita Brammadas Singapore
Phoebe Luk London
Mark Salib London
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, said: “BDA is growing steadily, notwithstanding the choppy global markets. Our teams are well placed to gain market share, coming out of the pandemic. These bankers are driving great results for clients. We’re grateful to those clients for their trust, and to all our colleagues for their talent and hard work.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, added: “BDA is an environment in which talented people can build a successful career. We’re proud that some of our most senior banker promotions this year, joined BDA as Interns or Analysts.”
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, added: “BDA has achieved tremendous outcomes for clients, across all nine offices. It’s exciting to recognise the quality of our colleagues, as they build long term careers at the firm. Investment banking is a team sport. Together, we’ve built a culture of excellence over a quarter of a century. We still have a long way to go, and the coming years hold much promise.”
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
www.bdapartners.com
