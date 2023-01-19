FDB Swinghandles Address the Needs of Electronic Installations Far and Wide
In considering hardware for electronic enclosures and cabinets, FDB Panel Fittings have seen an increasing need for end-user applications involving more secure closure of data cabinets and modules.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In considering hardware for electronic enclosures and cabinets, FDB Panel Fittings have seen an increasing need for end-user applications involving more secure closure of data cabinets and modules – also for IT cabinets such as for data switching and data storage e.g., 19-inch racks. In the wider industrial sphere, they have seen the same needs for power and data cabinets, control cabinets e.g., housing relays and servers or HVAC controls.
Traditional L or T-type handles have a number of problems regarding vulnerability in transit and safety of personnel when used in confined spaces. However, Swinghandles offer a low profile with a smooth flush surface which does not catch clothing and so saves space in corridors, thus enabling more cabinets to be installed for any given floor space. They are also frequently and inherently, anti-vandal by virtue of their inset handle with narrow gaps so preventing the insertion of a tool or pry bar. Consequently, it is often sufficient to install a conventional IP65 swinghandle with a key lock, for example where the installation is within an indoor security perimeter which is considered adequate to restrict access.
However, it is often found that an extra layer of security is required on the door handle itself to prevent unauthorised entry, or that better access management is needed to keep the system simple - examples of this would be use of the new Dirak digital locking swinghandles or their new iLOQ swinghandle, from FDB Panel Fittings, which simply enables secure access by use of a smartphone with an online management app and without the need to wire power to the handle.
The Dirak Swinghandle with combination lock and key cylinder offers multi-factor authentication for equipment locking, which is a growing demand in securing access to industrial enclosures and cabinets, so this new swinghandle introduction is a welcome new offering. It provides the benefits of two factor mechanical authorisation, along with IP65 sealing protection for installations where extra security is required. This could suit small server racks or other data and machine control installations in industrial situations where the added level of security can be gained simply and quickly at lower cost than equivalent electronic products.
The combination swinghandle is a mechanical unit designed for wall mounting enclosures and free standing cabinets (or suites of cabinets) and is convenient to use since it incorporates both a 3 digit combination lock and a profile key cylinder in a standard swinghandle footprint. Fitment is quick and simple using the common 50mmx25mm cut-out for LH or RH installation in doors of 1.5mm to 2.5mm thickness.
However, looking at additional security levels, FDB are aware of the important question - how to keep the electronic locking of cabinets simple and efficient? That is without hassle, convenient for remote installations and without incurring a multiplicity of keys, keypads or cards to accommodate cabinet access across many site installations This is one of the significant problems of today where housing of electronic equipment is concerned.
Fortunately, the new iLOQ S50 half cylinder cleverly addresses this issue by offering a battery less lock, powered and operated by a smartphone and the iLOQ app. This half cylinder mechanism can be accommodated in a new Dirak IP 65 RC2 swinghandle available from FDB Panel Fittings – it is a combination designed specifically to enhance the Security and Access Control of outdoor housings. This pairing offers a solution to utility providers, such as power production and distribution companies, telecom network services, data centres, water treatment plants, property services and transportation services, who regularly face the challenge of simultaneously managing numerous sites and vast numbers of locks.
Traditionally, protecting the closing system of these cabinets against unwanted human tampering or the effects of weather generally requires labour-intensive and costly service and maintenance. This can create complex challenges for companies. To address these issues and support customers facing these challenges, our sales partner DIRAK have developed an IP 65 RC2 handle, specifically for the iLOQ S50 half cylinder. This cylinder requires neither batteries nor cables – just a phone and an app – which is a very smart solution.
This new RC2 handle is safety-tested to DIN EN 1630 RC2 and is protected against unauthorized access while being dustproof and watertight to IP65 in accordance with DIN EN 60529 thanks to its captive foamed seal. Manufacture in high-quality zinc die with a UV-resistant powder coating ensures protection against the weather and the spring-loaded, liftable operating lever directly indicates the closing status. As a further anti-vandal measure the top of the swinghandle is angled with an upward slope so that it cannot be used as a climbing aid – a feature which also prevents accumulation of dirt which could otherwise interfere with operation of the handle. This DIRAK RC2 handle is now available from Panel Fittings while the iLOQ S50 half cylinder can be ordered from iLOQ (www.iloq.com).
With iLOQ S50, a smartphone is the key to a secure installation. Access rights to all property locks can be remotely shared and multiple sites can be conveniently consolidated into one user-friendly and secure cloud-based software platform, saving resources and simplifying access management. Other features include a design for use in harsh environments and extreme climatic conditions while also being dustproof and watertight. Access management is characterised by a user-friendly and secure cloud-based iLOQ Manager software platform which makes the iLOQ/swinghandle a truly flexible solution.
