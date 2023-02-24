Stacklr Applies for Patent for Its Proprietary Stacklr Process
Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stacklr, a digital platform for Martech user insights, has applied for a patent on the proprietary Stacklr Process. This patent will cover the process of how Stacklr analyzes and converts data to individual user Dashboards and tracks software ratings and insights. Once issued, this will be the first patent in Stacklr’s portfolio.
“We plan to continue to develop and build on the technology and processes to provide individual users, software companies, and enterprise with deeper actionable insights into the ever-evolving Martech landscape,” said Jodi Schneider, the Founder of Stacklr.
Stacklr provides unparalleled insight for software companies, users, and enterprise on how to leverage the full potential of the ever-evolving Martech landscape. With proprietary data, targeted leads, and a database of user software ratings and assessment, Stacklr offers companies and enterprise an unprecedented view of how businesses and users use their software. For individual users, Stacklr offers insight on how to align their Stack with their career goals. Users complete a comprehensive Martech tool and skill assessment to obtain a Stacklr score and unlock a free Dashboard that can be shared on LinkedIn.
“We plan to continue to develop and build on the technology and processes to provide individual users, software companies, and enterprise with deeper actionable insights into the ever-evolving Martech landscape,” said Jodi Schneider, the Founder of Stacklr.
Stacklr provides unparalleled insight for software companies, users, and enterprise on how to leverage the full potential of the ever-evolving Martech landscape. With proprietary data, targeted leads, and a database of user software ratings and assessment, Stacklr offers companies and enterprise an unprecedented view of how businesses and users use their software. For individual users, Stacklr offers insight on how to align their Stack with their career goals. Users complete a comprehensive Martech tool and skill assessment to obtain a Stacklr score and unlock a free Dashboard that can be shared on LinkedIn.
Contact
StacklrContact
Jodi Schneider
770-598-5715
www.stacklr.com
Jodi Schneider
770-598-5715
www.stacklr.com
Categories