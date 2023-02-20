A Fresh Start: STAKKID Changes Name to Stacklr
Atlanta, GA, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STAKKID LLC, an innovative digital platform for Martech user insights, announces rebranding and name change to Stacklr LLC effective immediately. The change acknowledges the company’s rapid growth, with over 1,200 individual users signing up in the first 3 months.
The name “Stacklr” refers to the Marketing Technology Stack or the collection of technology that marketers and/or companies use. A Stack varies by industry and individual company but may include a Content Management System, Email Marketing Platform, Analytics, and more. Companies average 200 marketing technologies in their Stack at any given time.
“Enterprise companies track every aspect of their marketing technology Stack, but individual users have not had the resources to effectively do this until now,” said Jodi Schneider, founder of Stacklr, adding, “Stacklr is empowering individual users to understand the depth and breadth of their Stack.”
Stacklr plans to continue to develop and build on its assessment technology to provide individual users, software clients, and enterprise with crucial Martech insight. The company also has filed a patent for the proprietary Stacklr Process.
Stacklr provides unparalleled insight for software companies, users, and enterprise on how to leverage the full potential of the ever-evolving Martech landscape. With proprietary data, targeted leads, and a database of user software ratings and assessments, Stacklr offers companies and enterprise an unprecedented view of how businesses and users use their software. For individual users, Stacklr offers insight on how to align their Stack with their career goals. Users complete a comprehensive Martech tool and skill assessment to obtain a Stacklr score and unlock a free Dashboard that can be shared on LinkedIn.
