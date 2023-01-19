Stacklr Announces New Software Rating Features
Atlanta, GA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stacklr, a digital platform for Martech user insights, has unveiled a new software rating feature. The rating system will provide a new stream of proprietary user data as part of the 100+ Points of Clarity.
As part of the initial assessment process, individual Stacklr users will rate their experience with the Martech software in their Stack to unlock Stacklr’s free dashboard. The user ratings and feedback will then be accessible to software companies as part of the 100+ Points of Clarity.
Stacklr’s platform already offers comprehensive insights to individual users and software companies through the Dashboard and Go Deeper pages. Martech software companies who subscribe to Stacklr’s 100+ Points of Clarity will have access to 4 sources of proprietary user data as well as advertisement opportunities and user leads.
”When Stacklr users assess their Stack, they also are rating the software they have personally experienced. With Stacklr, that rating is captured and measured against user expertise in that tool, the role they had with that tool, and how the tool was used (function and strategy),” said Jod Founder of Stacklr.
Stacklr provides unprecedented insight and data for software companies, users, and enterprise. Individual users complete a comprehensive Martech tool and skill assessment to obtain a Stacklr score and unlock a free Dashboard that can be shared on LinkedIn. For companies and enterprise, Stacklr offers an unparalleled view of how businesses and users use their software with 100+ Points of Clarity and 4 sources of proprietary user data.
Contact
Jodi Schneider
770-598-5715
www.stacklr.com
