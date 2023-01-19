Antibacterial Polyurethane Systems for Filter Production
RAMPF presents high-performance sealing foams and casting resins at AHR Expo in Atlanta, GA – Building C, Level 1 / C7011
Wixom, MI, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting high-performance antibacterial sealing foams and casting resins based on polyurethane for filter production at AHR Expo 2023 in Atlanta, GA, from February 6 to 8 – Building C, Level 1 / C7011.
Antibacterial polyurethane systems developed by RAMPF Group, Inc. are used by leading manufacturers worldwide to seal and cast filters and filter components in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC). The company’s product portfolio encompasses premium-quality systems that are tailored to meet the specific needs of customers.
RAKU® PUR Sealing Foams
Air filter elements are efficiently sealed using liquid and thixotropic FIPFG foams. The polyurethane systems feature fast processing and short curing times, first-class physical properties, excellent adhesion to metal and plastics, and are temperature resistant from -40 °C to +120 °C.
Product highlight at AHR Expo: Antibacterial foam gasket RAKU® PUR 32-3294-2
- Certified to the latest standard DIN EN ISO 846 (11/2020)
- Application to both to flat surfaces and inside grooves
- RAKU® speed technology for extremely fast cycle and handling times
- Top sealing quality in terms of IP requirements
- Extremely low water absorption
- Very low density, minimal material usage
- Excellent compression recovery
- Shore hardness is flexible and adjusted from Shore 00 40-70
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications
RAKU® PUR Casting Resins
Compact casting resins are used to fix filter elements (e.g. end caps) in the filter frame. The silicone-free systems exhibit high mechanical strength, good flow characteristics and outstanding adhesive properties. Due to the good adhesion to plastic, especially ABS and PS, the connecting bridges of the filters can be used as a supporting element, which increases the stability of the filter elements.
Product highlight at AHR Expo: Antibacterial thixotropic casting resin RAKU® PUR 50-3030
- Excellent mechanical properties
- Rapid curing for very short process times
- High chemical, temperature, and impact resistance
RAMPF also offers conductive casting resins for filter elements that are used in ATEX environments (explosion-proof environments). These include soft (Shore A 85) and hard (Shore D 80) systems that are machinable, exhibit good flow, a conductivity of 0.03 MOhm/cm, and good chemical resistance.
Material and machine from a single source
RAMPF Group, Inc. stands for expert knowledge in both reactive resin systems and their processing, developing mixing and dispensing systems for sealing, casting, and bonding filters and filter elements. The company also offers first-class production capacities for sealing and casting.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at AHR Expo 2023 in Atlanta, GA, from February 6 to 8 – Building C, Level 1 / C7011.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
