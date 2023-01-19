Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts 2nd Annual Polar Bear Jump
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Big Water Marina and Campground will host its second annual polar bear jump into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear jump, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 11:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be multiple raffles including a free half-day pontoon rental.
Starr, SC, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Big Water Marina and Campground will host its second annual polar bear jump into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. Organizers hope to beat previous years’ fundraising efforts and generate a strong sense of community during the day’s event.
The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear jump, and the participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. Registration for the polar bear jump is $30, and the event is open to the public. Any interested participants may visit the link for the event waiver below and send a completed version, along with registration payment, to AndersonRedFez@Gmail.com. All polar jumpers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and medal to commemorate the event.
As an additional contribution from Big Water Marina and Campground, there will be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental. Anyone attending or participating in the event is eligible to participate in the raffle(s) by purchasing tickets for $1/each. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club, and more event details can be found by visiting the Facebook event page linked below.
For questions or more information, please call 864-359-0216 or email info@bigwatermarina.com.
About Big Water Marina and Campground: Big Water Marina is a self-service facility that is located on the largest expanse of open water on Lake Hartwell. The marina supports 150+ wet slips for both long and short-term boat parking. The full-service campground includes RV sites, tiny cabins, water obstacle course, and a seasonal bar & grill. Boat, kayak, paddleboard, and hydrobike rentals are available for visitors looking to explore the lake, while the marina’s Ship Store is stocked with essential items for purchase. Future plans in the works include covered docks and continued expansion of the marina grounds. To stay up to date with all announcements, follow Big Water Marina and Campground on social media.
