Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts 2nd Annual Polar Bear Jump

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Big Water Marina and Campground will host its second annual polar bear jump into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear jump, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 11:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be multiple raffles including a free half-day pontoon rental.