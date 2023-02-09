G&T Wealth Enterprises Adds New Financial Programs
Atlanta, GA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- G&T Wealth Enterprises LLC has added some new financial programs to its unique funding system the Business Finance Suite. Through this system business owners can insure their business is set up to meet lending credibility standards.
Businesses can then gain access to more financial programs and sources available elsewhere. Every legitimate business financing option available today is also available through the financial suite. This opens the doors for businesses to obtain access to cash funding even if they have challenged personal credit or are just starting a new business. “What has just been added to our finance suite is mind-blowing,” says Natika Lopez from G&T Wealth Enterprises LLC.
“We have recently had some of our private investors step up and provide clients access to exclusive financing programs that aren’t available anywhere else,” says Natika Lopez.
The finance suite has always provided access to standard conventional bank programs such as SBA 7 and 504 loans. The suite has also given business owners access to programs that aren’t available at most conventional banks including account receivable and purchase order financing, inventory and equipment financing, and even equipment leasing and equipment sale lease-back funding options. Plus the financial suite provides business owner access to many programs which they can be approved for, even if they have challenged credit.
Some of these programs include 401k financing, securities-based lines of credit, revenue financing, and even merchant advances. “And if a client does have good personal credit, this opens the door for them to qualify for even more unsecured financing options where they can get money even as a startup business or if they can’t supply financials,” says Natika Lopez. Of all the financing the finance suite has, these new funding programs make it even easier for business owners to secure funding.
A few of the newly added programs include a solution for auto dealers known as Floor Plan Financing. This allows dealers to use their existing floor plan of automobiles as collateral to secure funding. Plus the new visa funding program helps E-2 and EB-5 visa applicants qualify for credit lines, which is a requirement for applicants of those programs to qualify. G&T Wealth Enterprises also helps business owners get approved for business credit through the finance suite. This helps the business owner build credit for the business, without the owner having to personally guarantee the debts.
“Business credit allows the business to qualify for its own credit where the business owner isn’t liable for their business debts,” says Natika Lopez. Plus business credit can be obtained for the business with no personal credit check required from the business owner. This makes it a perfect solution for business owners with less-than-stellar credit.
Through the finance suite businesses can obtain credit at places like Staples, Dell, Amazon, and more. And business owners can obtain Visa, and MasterCard for their business which can be used in most retail stores.
“The finance suite has revolutionized the lending industry,” says Natika Lopez. “Now with these newly added financial products, we can help even more business owners obtain the capital they need to grow the business of their dreams”.
To learn more about the exclusive Business Finance Suite and their newly added financial programs you can visit https://gtwealthenterprises.com or call 877-894-0822.
Contact
Maricar Romawac
877-894-0822
https://gtwealthenterprises.com/
