What QA Trends to Rely on in 2023? Discover Them During a1qa’s Online Roundtable.
The a1qa specialists are holding a virtual discussion to speak about 2023 QA trends.
Lakewood, CO, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- a1qa’s roundtables dedicated to hot-off-the-press QA-related issues are back! The first online discussion this year is titled “A practical view on QA trends for 2023.” It will take place on the 19th of January at 4 PM GMT+1.
The conversation hosts are Alex Tihonovich, Principal QA solution advisor at a1qa, and Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales at a1qa, who jointly have almost 2 decades of QA experience.
During the roundtable, the participants will speak about the 3 most impactful quality assurance trends that allow companies to attain their goals: deliver at a fast pace, increase ROI, and boost customer satisfaction.
What are these trends?
Trend 1. Continuing the adoption of an Agile and DevOps culture.
Trend 2. Empowering test automation.
Trend 3. Increasing the focus on test data provisioning and validation.
“To ensure business resilience, deliver quality at speed, and grow in 2023, we often see companies infusing the latest QA trends into their QA strategies.
To assist you in developing efficient software testing approaches and outpacing the market’s competition, we welcome you to join our online roundtable. There, we’ll discuss the most topical trends, among which are DevOps, Agile, and test automation, as well as the ways to implement them and receive tangible business benefits,” Kate Bazyleva shared her opinion.
About a1qa
Being a pure-play QA company for more than 20 years, a1qa has successfully completed 1,500+ projects while assisting its clients in enhancing software quality, increasing CX, and reducing QA costs. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
