Virtual Fitness Challenges Help Over 10,000 Kids Get Active and Healthy in Schools Around the World
London, United Kingdom, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Run End to End Ltd is proud to announce that they are now offering their virtual fitness challenges to schools all over the world for free. The company's mission is to help children stay active and healthy while they are in school, and they are now making this service available to as many schools as possible.
"We believe that physical activity is an essential part of a child's education, and we want to do our part to help keep kids active and healthy," said End to End Founder Nathan Flear a Team GB elite athlete himself. "We are excited to offer our virtual fitness challenges to schools all over the world, and we are thrilled to see that over 10,000 kids are already taking part."
The virtual fitness challenges offered by End to End include a variety of routes throughout the world that are fun and educational for children of all ages and fitness levels. The challenges are designed to be fun and engaging, and they are accessible to all students regardless of their physical abilities.
"We believe that every child should have the opportunity to stay active and healthy, regardless of their physical abilities," said CEO Tori Robinson. "That's why we have designed our virtual fitness challenges to be inclusive and accessible to all children."
End to End understand that physical education in schools can be limited by budgets, resources, and limited facilities, which is why they are offering this service for free to ensure every school can access it.
The virtual fitness challenges have been praised by educators and parents for their ability to get kids moving and engaged in their physical activity. According to Lucy Welton a teacher at Bullion Lane Primary School, County Durham “From a teaching perspective I have found that the challenges fit really well into different topics. Not only are they getting the children outside running, they are proving to be an excellent learning opportunity too. In the Autumn term the Year 5 (age 9-10) history topic was Ancient Greeks. One of the sessions focussed on the Olympics and the Marathon to Athens Challenge was just perfect. The logistics of this challenge were that each child ran 26.2 miles over 27 days (1 mile each day). Our geography topic this term is a geographical enquiry into an area of interest. As a follow up to the marathon I showed the children the various runs that were available. They all showed an interest in the Wales Coastal Path and therefore that was the challenge chosen and we are going to use it to investigate the coastal areas of Wales as well as other geographical features” Miss Welton went on, "The children love seeing themselves move along the map and I share the postcards with them in class and I share them with their parents via an app called Class Dojo.”
The children are full of praise too Layla a year 5 student said of the challenges, "It made me feel amazing and when I completed it, it was amazing. Because of our running my family has started doing it and we are making it a weekly thing." It seems as though the challenges from End to End are having a knock on effect on students families too, this can only be a good thing.
"We believe that staying active and healthy is important for children's physical, mental and emotional well-being," said Flear. "We're happy to help schools all over the world promote fitness and healthy habits for students. With our virtual fitness challenges, students can have fun and stay active at the same time."
End to End are excited to continue offering their virtual fitness challenges to schools all over the world, and they look forward to helping even more children get active and healthy in the future.
For more information on End to End's virtual fitness challenges, free school challenges, or corporate wellness challenges please visit their website at www.endtoend.run
"We believe that physical activity is an essential part of a child's education, and we want to do our part to help keep kids active and healthy," said End to End Founder Nathan Flear a Team GB elite athlete himself. "We are excited to offer our virtual fitness challenges to schools all over the world, and we are thrilled to see that over 10,000 kids are already taking part."
The virtual fitness challenges offered by End to End include a variety of routes throughout the world that are fun and educational for children of all ages and fitness levels. The challenges are designed to be fun and engaging, and they are accessible to all students regardless of their physical abilities.
"We believe that every child should have the opportunity to stay active and healthy, regardless of their physical abilities," said CEO Tori Robinson. "That's why we have designed our virtual fitness challenges to be inclusive and accessible to all children."
End to End understand that physical education in schools can be limited by budgets, resources, and limited facilities, which is why they are offering this service for free to ensure every school can access it.
The virtual fitness challenges have been praised by educators and parents for their ability to get kids moving and engaged in their physical activity. According to Lucy Welton a teacher at Bullion Lane Primary School, County Durham “From a teaching perspective I have found that the challenges fit really well into different topics. Not only are they getting the children outside running, they are proving to be an excellent learning opportunity too. In the Autumn term the Year 5 (age 9-10) history topic was Ancient Greeks. One of the sessions focussed on the Olympics and the Marathon to Athens Challenge was just perfect. The logistics of this challenge were that each child ran 26.2 miles over 27 days (1 mile each day). Our geography topic this term is a geographical enquiry into an area of interest. As a follow up to the marathon I showed the children the various runs that were available. They all showed an interest in the Wales Coastal Path and therefore that was the challenge chosen and we are going to use it to investigate the coastal areas of Wales as well as other geographical features” Miss Welton went on, "The children love seeing themselves move along the map and I share the postcards with them in class and I share them with their parents via an app called Class Dojo.”
The children are full of praise too Layla a year 5 student said of the challenges, "It made me feel amazing and when I completed it, it was amazing. Because of our running my family has started doing it and we are making it a weekly thing." It seems as though the challenges from End to End are having a knock on effect on students families too, this can only be a good thing.
"We believe that staying active and healthy is important for children's physical, mental and emotional well-being," said Flear. "We're happy to help schools all over the world promote fitness and healthy habits for students. With our virtual fitness challenges, students can have fun and stay active at the same time."
End to End are excited to continue offering their virtual fitness challenges to schools all over the world, and they look forward to helping even more children get active and healthy in the future.
For more information on End to End's virtual fitness challenges, free school challenges, or corporate wellness challenges please visit their website at www.endtoend.run
Contact
Run End to EndContact
Jo Reynolds
+44 2921 28 3750
www.endtoend.run
Jo Reynolds
+44 2921 28 3750
www.endtoend.run
Categories