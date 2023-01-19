Zekri Reelected to the Association of Family Law Professionals Board
Fort Myers, FL, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that divorce, marital and family law attorney Iman Zekri has been reelected as Secretary of the Association of Family Law Professionals (AFLP) Board of Directors. The AFLP is an organization based in Lee County, Florida, whose mission is to educate legal, financial, and mental health professionals to better serve the needs of families in transition. As a member of the Board, Zekri will continue developing and promoting dispute resolution methods that enhance the quality of life of citizens in the community.
Zekri also serves on The Florida Bar’s Student Education and Admissions to the Bar Committee as the Mentoring Initiatives Working Group Chair. The Committee determines whether Florida law schools are adequately preparing their students for the practice of law, monitors and reviews proposed legislation affecting legal education, and tracks the success of minority scholarship programs to help law schools disburse scholarships to maximize the benefits of minority scholarship programs.
Zekri is the recipient of the 2020 Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for her article, “Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges.” She was also inducted into the Order of Barristers for her exceptional skill in advocacy and brief writing. In addition, Authority Magazine featured Zekri in their article, “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became an Attorney,” published in May, 2022.
Zekri graduated from Riverdale High School’s International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
