Soukup to Host Strategic Goal Setting Webinar for Nonprofits
January is a great time to check your progress and re-align your team to maximize your impact in 2023.
Naples, FL, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Soukup Strategic Solutions, a nonprofit consultancy serving the nonprofit sector for more than ten years, will host a free, one-hour webinar that will help nonprofit organizations set and achieve their strategic goals in the new year. The webinar will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 1:00 pm ET and feature a discussion on how to set strategic goals for 2023 led by Sheryl Soukup, President of Soukup Strategic Solutions. To register for "Maximizing Your Impact in 2023,” visit Soukupstrategicsolutions.com and click the "Events" tab.
Topics of discussion during the webinar will include SMART goal setting, how to build your roadmap to success, and strategic planning/execution. You’ll get expert insight into crafting and tracking strategic goals, how to learn from last year’s results, and the key steps to measure progress toward achieving your goals and milestones.
In addition to a live Q & A, Soukup Strategic Solutions will also offer attendees a free 30-minute coaching session with our esteemed IMPACT Coaches. If you’re unable to attend, we will email you a recording of the webinar as long as you registered for the event beforehand.
“January is the start of the year, which makes it the perfect time to review your organizations progress and get everyone re-focused on your strategic goals,” said Sheryl Soukup, president of Soukup Strategic Solutions. “This webinar will prepare you to analyze the current state of your organization, what you’ve accomplished in the past that’s been successful, what’s failed, and how to use that information to fuel the roadmap of your success in 2023!”
Many Nonprofit organizations can get overwhelmed at the start of a new year because of how busy it is. You have to wrap up everything from the previous year, figure out how to learn from those experiences, and then get an outline of what strategic goals you will be working towards going forward. Make sure to avoid unnecessary stress, get prepared for everything you may encounter this year, and gain a deeper understanding of how to position your team for success.
For more information, call Soukup Strategic Solutions at (239) 234-5596.
About Soukup Strategic Solutions
Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 by the company’s president, Sheryl Soukup, to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact. Soukup Strategic Solutions specializes in organizational assessments, fundraising, grant proposal writing, strategic planning, Board development, and coaching for nonprofit professionals. The company has a specific focus on helping organizations plan for growth. To learn more, visit https://SoukupStrategicSolutions.com/.
Josh Kennon
Director of Marketing and Communications
(239) 234-5596
info@SoukupStreatgicSolutions.com
Categories