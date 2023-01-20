Smart Goals Help Us with New Year Resolutions, Says Mike Allen of SmartGoalCrusher.com
By the first week in January, about 25% of people have given up on their New Year Resolutions, according to https://smartgoalcrusher.com/smart-goal-crusher/. That is a percentage of the small percentage that make them in the first place. But why do we fail?
Denver, CO, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Albert Einstein said, “We cannot solve problems at the same level of thinking that we were at when we created those problems.” Source: The Journal of Transpersonal Psychology, Volumes 1-4 Page 124.
He also was quoted as saying, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."
This is what happens when one sets goals. When one sets a New Year resolution, one expects something life-changing. What has changed though? No new skills have been learned. Nothing internal has changed and it is easy to just fall back to doing what they have always done.
A shift in thoughts, attitude and action must occur for any lasting change to become the new normal. That is why Mike Allen of SmartGoalCrusher.com is holding a free live event this Saturday.
He will assist attendees in making that shift. He will explore 10 Reasons Why People Fail at Setting Goals. Topics will also include How to set smart goals and how to actually achieve them.
This event will be live January 21, 2023. Anyone can register at https://smartgoalcrusher.com/registration.
Everyone who registers to attend will receive a free PDF copy of "7 Steps to Goal Setting Workshop."
