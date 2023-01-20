Aptitude Health Appoints Jez Moulding as CEO
Jez Moulding appointed as CEO of Aptitude Health, a global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies.
Atlanta, GA, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, a global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies and portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, announced today that it has appointed Jez Moulding as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Jez brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry, having served as CEO of Pharmaspectra, and prior to that holding various senior leadership positions during his 18 years at Sanofi. With deep understanding of the healthcare market, and a strong track record of driving growth and innovation, Jez will be a valuable asset to the company as it continues to expand its offerings to life science companies and clinicians in the oncology market.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jez to the Aptitude Health team,” said Alexei Rojanets, founder and board member of Aptitude Health.“ Jez has an exceptional track record of driving growth and innovation in the sector. His deep understanding of the market and extensive international experience will be key assets as we continue to positively impact how clinicians communicate, share scientific knowledge, and collaborate with each other and with life science companies.”
Jez, who has spent over 30 years working in pharma in the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa, joined Aptitude Health from Pharmaspectra, an IQVIA business, where he served as CEO since 2018. Prior to that, Jez was chief operating officer at UDG Healthcare and executive vice president of Ashfield, where he was responsible for the global division. During his time at Sanofi, Jez supported the launch of 10 new drugs across various therapeutic areas and held senior leadership positions in the US, Japan, Australia, Korea, South Africa, France, and the UK.
“I am excited to join the Aptitude Health team as the company continues its mission of improving healthcare outcomes for cancer patients,” said Jez. “With its outstanding portfolio of business intelligence, medical communications, medical publications, and promotional services, I believe Aptitude Health has the potential to further grow and develop novel ways to provide value to their oncology partners worldwide. I look forward to working with the team to make that happen.”
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is a global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies. For more information, please visit aptitudehealth.com.
