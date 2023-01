OneEach Technologies Launches In-Kind Donation Solution for Nonprofits to Drive Donor Engagement

Phoenix, AZ, January 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Today OneEach Technologies announces the launch of OneEach Mindful Giving. OneEach Mindful Giving works with Amazon Business to provide an e-commerce integration between nonprofit websites and the Amazon Business store. This integration automates the process for donors to easily give in-kind product donations and enables them to enjoy the familiar user experience of shopping online.“Our nonprofit customers need innovative ways to engage their donors. We’ve made the in-kind donation process easy with OneEach Mindful Giving. Donors can visit our customers’ websites, select the products the nonprofits need, purchase those products, and have them shipped directly to the nonprofit’s location. OneEach Mindful Giving is innovative when it comes to easy, convenient, and time-saving donations for donors and their preferred nonprofits,” said Tony Finneman, CEO & Founder at OneEach Technologies.The setup process is simple. First, nonprofits will connect their Mindful Giving solution with their Amazon Business Account and within Mindful Giving create a product catalog of the commonly needed items. Second, they set up the Mindful Giving donation page to display the catalog on their website where donors can select and pay for the products. Third, they receive the donated products directly at their location. This is convenient for both donors and the nonprofits in ease of use, efficiency, and time savings.Donors can easily identify the items the nonprofit needs, then complete the donation process in one place. No longer do donors have to go to the store to purchase products, then travel to another location to box up and ship those items.OneEach Mindful Giving was introduced at the 2022 United Way Western Regional Conference in Henderson, Nevada from August 2-5, 2022. The excitement and interest in the integration was palpable at the sold-out event.Available NowNew integrations have already started rolling out. To sign up for a demo and discussion, please visit oneeach.com/mindful-giving.Here’s a recent success story from United Way Northeast Louisiana’s launch of OneEach Mindful Giving. They had a challenge to collect in-kind donations to provide holiday gifts and necessities to local foster children through partnership agencies. They chose OneEach Mindful Giving as their solution. By creating a curated catalog directly on their website allowed donors to purchase the exact items needed and ship them directly to the agencies to wrap and deliver. On the first day of the campaign, they raised over $2,400 in in-kind donations and continue to see donations increase.“Having a tool like OneEach Mindful Giving allowed United Way of Northeast Louisiana to broaden the reach of our 2022 holiday project. Giving our donors and volunteers access to a convenient, easy-to-use online shopping experience helped us streamline our process and ultimately put more gifts into the hands of local foster children. We are excited about utilizing this platform for future projects,” said Meghan Jones, Director of Marketing and Communications at United Way Northeast Louisiana.About OneEach TechnologiesOneEach Technologies is a family-owned, nonprofit-focused company based out of Phoenix, Arizona. With over 20 years of experience and 750+ nonprofit customers across the globe, we are driven by our passion for helping others. We work hard to keep our prices reasonable for the nonprofit community and continue to reinvest in our company to improve our products and services for our customers.Contact InfoTony Finneman, CEO & Founder602.334.4701Tony@oneeach.comwww.oneeach.com