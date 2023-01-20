Saint Louis Closet Co. Surpasses $100,000 in Charitable Donations
Maplewood, MO, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co., which locally designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems, is proud to announce its giveback program Closets for a Cause has surpassed $100,000 in donations to St. Louis-based charitable organizations.
"I am so honored to give back to my hometown of St. Louis and all the amazing charities we have right here in our city," said Jennifer Williams, Founder and President of Saint Louis Closet Co. "St. Louis is such a giving community, and it's because of our wonderful partnerships and clients that we have been able to accomplish this goal of $100,000 in donations!"
In 2022 alone, Closets for a Cause has donated to:
• the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment (CARE STL),
• the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis,
• the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation,
• Operation Shower,
• Infant Loss Resources,
• St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC),
• Connections to Success,
• Special Spaces St. Louis,
• and Toys for Tots.
“We are so appreciative that Saint Louis Closet Co. has chosen to work with us and recognizes the work that we do,” said Weng Horak, Founder and Chief Lifesaving Officer of CARE STL. “Business leaders like this make such a difference when they choose to partner in meaningful ways.”
Closets for a Cause started in 2020 as a way to recognize, support, and donate to different nonprofit organizations throughout the year. Through this program, a percentage of all sales over a month’s span is donated to a chosen charity. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. They are locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
