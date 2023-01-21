Criminal Defense Attorney Daniel Vaswani Explains a Second DUI Charge
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases an informative YouTube video explaining what constitutes a second DUI and how the charge differs from a first DUI conviction.
Hayward, CA, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Obtaining another DUI arrest within ten years of your first DUI arrest is effectively a second DUI charge. DUI's have graduated penalties, which means a first DUI charge has less penalties than a second DUI charge, making the second more serious. The penalty differences between a first and second DUI charge can be seen through the assessment of fines, time enrolled in DUI school, the mandatory minimum of County Jail, along with other consequences.
Attorney Vaswani highlights that a second DUI charge triggers not only criminal court consequences, but DMV consequences as well. The DMV has its own independent right to take action against ones driver’s license and impose restrictions to re-obtain it if it is already suspended. “At a minimum, if you are convicted, it will be two points assessed against your driving record, and in some situations it can be more.”
To learn more about second time DUI caveats, check out the Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyer webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/dui-offenses/second-offense-dui/.
If you have received a second time DUI, contact 833-6-No-Jail for a free consultation.
Attorney Vaswani highlights that a second DUI charge triggers not only criminal court consequences, but DMV consequences as well. The DMV has its own independent right to take action against ones driver’s license and impose restrictions to re-obtain it if it is already suspended. “At a minimum, if you are convicted, it will be two points assessed against your driving record, and in some situations it can be more.”
To learn more about second time DUI caveats, check out the Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyer webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/dui-offenses/second-offense-dui/.
If you have received a second time DUI, contact 833-6-No-Jail for a free consultation.
Contact
Virtuoso Criminal & DUI LawyersContact
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Categories