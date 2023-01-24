Warren Park Urban Planning Design Challenge + WINTER(safety)FEST
On Jan. 29, 2023 @12:00pm Warren Park's Urban Design challenge kicks off with the Design Challenge Site Walk at WINTER(safety)FEST. This urban planning challenge is an opportunity for Toronto students to engage with an ongoing community and government on a real-life city challenge across February and March. Submissions are due March 31st.
Toronto, Canada, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- St. Mark's Hill Safety launches Warren Park's Urban Planning Design Challenge, opening registration to Toronto University, High School, and Elementary Students.
Design Challenge Timeline:
Registration Opened:
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Design Challenge Site Walk:
Sunday, January 29, 2023 - hosted during Warren Park’s community WINTER(safety)FEST
Registration closes:
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Submissions due:
Friday, March 31st, 2023
Projects displayed and winning projects announced at Closing Event:
Saturday, April 8, 2023
This urban planning challenge is an opportunity for Toronto students to engage with an ongoing community and government effort to improve a road way that serves as the Warren Park students' walking route for three local elementary schools and one local high school, as well as transit users, patrons to the Baby Point, Bloor West Village, and Junction area businesses, and the community at large.
All interested students are invited to join the Design Challenge Site Walk on January 29, 2023 @ 12:00pm at Florence Gell Park as part of the community WINTER(safety)FEST event.
About Warren Park's Urban Planning Design Challenge:
Full project details, submission guidelines and criteria can be found at warrenpark.ca/2023updc. The Challenge is open to all University, High School, and Elementary students. Students will be asked to consider snow and rain, animal crossings, population growth, ecological preservation, and school access to develop a successful solution. The unique geography and history of the area provides opportunities for students to engage with and explore solutions unique to this local Toronto location, yet invites them to draw inspiration from successful projects globally.
About WINTER(safety)FEST
Full event details can be found at warrenpark.ca/winterfest.
On Jan. 29, 2023 @12:00pm St. Mark's Hill Safety will be hosting the Warren Park community's first WINTER(safety)FEST, a fun, family-friendly community winter event that engages the broader Urban Planning academic and student community along with local government and city staff through the Urban Planning Design Challenge which invites university, high school, and elementary students across the city to engage in designing a solution for a roadway where students are vulnerable to vehicles sliding from the road onto the sidewalk.
About St. Mark's Hill Safety Group
St. Mark's Hill Safety is a community group of Warren Park residents working to advocate for greater pedestrian and cyclist safety on St. Mark's Hill with local councilor Gord Perks and City of Toronto staff.
About Ontario Active School Travel and Winter Walk Day 2023
Ontario Active School Travel is an Ontario-wide program dedicated to children's mobility, health and happiness. It is delivered by Green Communities Canada.
Winter Walk Day (WWD) is an annual celebration of winter walking that takes place on the first Wednesday of February.
About EcoSchools Canada
EcoSchools Canada offers a certification program for elementary through secondary schools that nurtures environmental learning and climate action.
About Green Communities Canada
Green Communities Canada is a national non-profit that supports grassroots-led climate action through leadership, connection, training, and funding.
About The Lambton House
Lambton House is a historic former inn in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is the last remaining building from the former village of Lambton Mills along the Humber River. The inn was established in 1847, with its present building erected in 1860.
