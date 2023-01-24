The UpTeam is Awarded Membership in the American Staffing Association
The UpTeam Consultants received news that they are now members of the American Staffing Association.
Austin, TX, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education.
“We are thrilled to be welcomed into this important association,” said Shay Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam. “As members, our consultants will be able to connect with industry peers and access important resources to learn and grow, allowing them to provide the best possible service to our clients.”
The American Staffing Association promotes legal, ethical, and professional practices for the staffing industry. ASA members agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that guides their operations and their interactions with employees and clients.
About The UpTeam Consultants:
The UpTeam Consultants is formed by a group of consultants bringing a combined 50 years of direct hire recruiting and staffing experience in a wide variety of industries. The Central Texas-based company is on a mission to provide an efficient, effective, and enjoyable staffing experience, striving to understand the needs of employers and job seekers and to facilitate the perfect match of experience, skill, and cultural fit. To learn more about The UpTeam Co. LLC, visit www.theupteamco.com or call (512) 922-4112.
