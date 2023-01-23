Jobready2dey Launches New Resume Optimizer Tool to Help Job Seekers Stand Out in the Crowd
Jobready2dey has launched a new resume optimizer tool, which helps job seekers optimize their resumes to increase the likelihood of selection by an applicant tracking system (ATS) or being noticed by a hiring manager.
Charlotte, NC, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Job seeking just got easier with the launch of Jobready2dey's latest tool: a resume optimizer available now on its website. The tool aims to assist job seekers in enhancing their resumes to increase the chances of being selected by an applicant tracking system (ATS) or catching the attention of a hiring manager.
The resume optimizer allows users to identify any shortcomings in their resumes and make adjustments to better match the job requirements they are applying for. Jobready2dey's website offers a comprehensive solution for job seekers, providing everything they need to excel in their job search, from resume building to job search tools and career resources.
According to Kurtis Tompkins, President of Jobready2dey, "Our new resume optimizer has the potential to significantly improve a job seeker's chances of success. By showcasing skills and qualifications in the best possible way, job seekers can increase the likelihood of receiving an interview call."
Try Jobready2dey's new resume optimizer today and take the first step towards a bright future.
Kurtis Tompkins
(704) 629-8706
https://www.jobready2dey.com
