Michelle Mathai is Promoted to Vice President of Operations at Brasswood Estate
St. Helena, CA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brasswood Estate has announced the promotion of Michelle Mathai to the position of Vice President of Operations. In this new capacity, Mathai will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the estate, streamlining systems and procedures for all the businesses, including the wineries, restaurant and bakery.
Mathai has been an asset to Brasswood Estate since she started in 2016 as Assistant Estate General Manager. In her position as AGM, Mathai was instrumental in building successful teams and positioning Brasswood for growth. Her wealth of knowledge and breadth of experience has played a large part in her early success. Before moving to St. Helena to pursue a career in food and wine, she worked at the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer, serving at diplomatic posts in Auckland, New Zealand, Washington, D.C. and Berlin, Germany. Prior to Brasswood, she worked for Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Clif Family Winery, with an interlude at Napa Valley College's cooking school, focusing on Pastry.
“We are thrilled to have Michelle Mathai step into this role," said Brasswood Estate Co-Creator, Marcus Marquez. "Her extensive knowledge of Brasswood is a valuable asset as we continue to grow and expand our business.” Marquez continues, “Brasswood looks to promote from within whenever possible. Both our staff and visitors benefit from knowledge and skills that are acquired over time. In doing so, we build confidence in the quality of our brand and our people.”
Mathai says she truly enjoys working with the talented team at Brasswood. In her new role, she hopes to work more closely with them, through the challenges of fast-paced growth, to continue to build a robust and resilient company.
More about Brasswood Estate: Since our inception in 2016, our St. Helena Estate has become Napa Valley’s Wine & Food Village lauded for all it has to offer, including: a farm to table restaurant, artisanal bakery, art gallery and fashion boutique. Our state-of-the-art winery, complete with 17,000 sq. feet of caves, acts as a production facility with multiple tasting rooms for our Vintner Partners: Newton Vineyard, Mondavi Sisters Collection, Moone Tsai, Fait-Main, Strala Vineyards and Harumph, among others. Discover more at brasswood.com.
