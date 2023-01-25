Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager.
Houston, TX, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Kiser as the Fabrication and Manufacturing Division (FAB) General Manager.
Kiser is being promoted to the role of Fabrication GM filling the position vacated by Reagan Norris. In his new role, Brandon will provide oversight and leadership for the division focusing on continuing the strategic initiatives, unprecedented growth, and new campus developments that FAB has been engaged in during recent months.
Kiser brings to this new assignment over 15 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He received his Bachelor of Business degree from Sam Houston State University and joined CAPS in 2018. Brandon started as a Project Manager and was promoted to the Project Management Lead before this recent promotion. Working together with former GM Reagan Norris has allowed Brandon to prepare for this new role well.
They are excited to welcome Brandon to his new role in the organization and the CAPS leadership and the Management Team are both looking forward to working closely with him as they continue to develop and grow their strong and thriving organization.
Kiser is being promoted to the role of Fabrication GM filling the position vacated by Reagan Norris. In his new role, Brandon will provide oversight and leadership for the division focusing on continuing the strategic initiatives, unprecedented growth, and new campus developments that FAB has been engaged in during recent months.
Kiser brings to this new assignment over 15 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He received his Bachelor of Business degree from Sam Houston State University and joined CAPS in 2018. Brandon started as a Project Manager and was promoted to the Project Management Lead before this recent promotion. Working together with former GM Reagan Norris has allowed Brandon to prepare for this new role well.
They are excited to welcome Brandon to his new role in the organization and the CAPS leadership and the Management Team are both looking forward to working closely with him as they continue to develop and grow their strong and thriving organization.
Contact
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.Contact
Alicia McCormick
713-460-9009
www.customairproducts.com
Alicia McCormick
713-460-9009
www.customairproducts.com
Categories