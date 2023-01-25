Rick Mantei Honored by Major Gregory Perry at Spring Valley High School
Rick Mantei, former Air Force pilot and owner of Cola Wealth Advisors, was recently recognized for his heroic efforts by Major Gregory Perry at a Veteran's Day celebration held by Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia, SC, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick Mantei, owner of Cola Wealth Advisors, was recently invited to a Veteran’s Day celebration hosted by Spring Valley High School. At the celebration, Rick was honored for his service as a United States Air Force fighter pilot and presented with an American flag to commemorate the event. Rick was recognized and awarded by Major Gregory Perry of the United States Air Force, who is now retired and working as an aerospace science instructor. After the ceremony, Major Perry stated the following about Rick:
“It’s not every day we get to see and thank modern heroes who literally risked their lives for our freedom, and I’m glad our school got to see one yesterday.”
Rick continues to be recognized for his heroic efforts on a national scale. After his worldwide deployment as an F-4 Phantom fighter pilot instructor, Rick moved to Columbia to begin his finance career as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. In his 13 years at the firm, Rick established himself as one of the top 10 brokers nationwide, managing over $200 million in client assets. Rick then joined the South Carolina Air National Guard as an F-16 fighter pilot. He was reactivated and deployed to Saudi Arabia to complete Operation Desert Storm, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple Air medals. Rick retired from the South Carolina Air National Guard in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel.
Spring Valley High School’s mission is to work with its students, families, and the community to provide a secure environment and innovative educational experiences that will empower their students to achieve excellence and to take responsibility for their lives, their learning, and the world in which they live. To learn more, visit https://www.richland2.org/svh.
Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the Cola Wealth team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.
Contact
Cola Wealth AdvisorsContact
Erin Miller
(803) 748-7666
https://www.colawealth.com/
Erin Miller
(803) 748-7666
https://www.colawealth.com/
