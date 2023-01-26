Breaking Taboo Launches 2nd Annual Breaking Taboo Week, January 23-29, Dedicated to Practicing Self-Care
#BreakingTabooWeek runs from January 23-29, 2023 and emphasizes Self-Care practices that can contribute to a happy and healthy 2023.
Austin, TX, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Breaking Taboo, a non-profit whose mission is to erase the stigma around mental health and implement mental health education programs in schools nationwide, has launched Breaking Taboo Week – its second annual campaign dedicated to promoting and educating the public about the importance of Self-Care. #BreakingTabooWeek runs from January 23-29, 2023 and emphasize Self-Care practices that can contribute to a happy and healthy 2023. Each day throughout Breaking Taboo Week is devoted to a specific theme:
• Monday, January 23 – Physical Love Day
• Tuesday, January 24 – Mental Health Education Day
• Wednesday, January 25 – Feel Your Emotions Day
• Thursday, January 26 – Self Reflection Day
• Friday, January 27 – Self Forgiveness Day
• Saturday, January 28 – Self Acknowledgement Day
• Sunday, January 29 – Do Your Favorite Thing Day
“It’s no surprise that prioritizing one’s personal mental health topped the list of New Year’s Resolutions that adults set for themselves in 2023,” says Breaking Taboo Founder and Director Serena Sun. “In a climate where anxiety and depression are on the rise, it’s never been more important to be mindful of the things that can affect our mental wellness, and Self-Care is a critical component.”
Self-Care provides incredible health benefits. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents have reported that practicing self-care gave them a self-confidence boost, led to a surge in productivity, or increased their happiness. With results like that, Self-Care should figure into every person’s routine in 2023 and beyond.
To learn more, join the online discussion, and to participate in Breaking Taboo Week, follow Breaking Taboo on social media and chime in with the hashtag #BreakingTabooWeek:
• (@) BreakingTaboo – Instagram
• (@) Breaking_Taboo – Twitter
• Breaking-taboo.org
Contact
Serena Sun
818-921-5070
https://breaking-taboo.org
