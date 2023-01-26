Morisey-Dart Group Announces Hiring of Managing Director to Lead Expansion Into Aerospace & Aviation Industry
Pat Reynolds hired as Managing Director to lead Aerospace & Aviation talent acquisition team in an industry already suffering from labor shortage.
Naples, FL, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide executive search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the addition of Pat Reynolds, Managing Director of Aerospace & Aviation to their team as they gear up for expansion into an industry that already suffers from a talent shortage in an increasingly tight labor market.
Since more companies are relying on recruitment firms specializing in Aerospace & Aviation for all levels of hard to find, high-performing industry professionals, coupled with Reynolds’ technical and operational talent acquisition background and leadership expertise, the appointment of Reynolds to lead the expansion in this new area of business was a logical direction for the firm.
“As part of our leadership team, Pat brings a 360-view to our firm’s expansion into the Aerospace & Aviation industry with her background and experience in Executive Search, Leadership, Talent Acquisition & Development, Team-Building & Training, Executive Coaching, and Succession Planning areas of business,” said Dave Dart, President of the firm.
Reynolds’ primary focus in the Aerospace & Aviation sector will be in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Aftermarket Services, and Business Transformation.
Pat Reynolds, Managing Director, joined the firm in December 2022 and has more than 25 years of experience in Executive Search and Staffing solutions for direct hire, interim leadership, and professional level contract staffing. Her recruiting expertise has focused in both the technical and operational business areas of Aerospace & Aviation and Information Technology. Reynolds has consulted with business owners in production and operational improvement, transformational leadership, EOS's, Traction principles, and succession planning. She is a member of Women in Aviation International and will be attending their conference in Long Beach, California in February 2023.
