auticon Canada Celebrates Growth and Success in 2022
2023 to bring launch of inclusion advisory service; new local partnerships.
Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- auticon Canada, an organization that recruits, trains, and employs autistic Canadians for lifelong careers in technology, is celebrating a number of key successes in 2022, as the organization kicks off 2023 focused on even more growth and expansion across Canada.
auticon recognizes that many autistic adults often have higher aptitudes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and the talents for a career in information technology. Despite this, many face obstacles in the employment journey and find it difficult to secure or maintain sustainable employment. To help them succeed, auticon works with companies to identify the right jobs and work environments and pairs them and its technology consultants with job coaches who provide management-style training and ongoing coaching.
auticon Canada celebrated a number of key successes in 2022, including:
* a 10% year-over-year increase in new client engagements;
* an expanded presence within key clients such as Canadian Tire and TELUS Agriculture;
* a 10% year-over-year growth in the number of consultants placed;
* the release of the first of its kind market study on the employment challenges facing autistic Canadians
* the launch of a newly redesigned website to make it easier for clients and consultants to access information on the organization.
In addition, auticon Canada launched a new recognition program in 2022, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of a consultant, client, and partner to furthering auticon Canada’s mission. In December, awards were presented to:
* Client of the Year: Marc Wachmann, Director of Information Services, Decisive Farming by TELUS Agriculture was recognized for his commitment to the development of neurodivergent employees and support of auticon Canada.
* Consultant of the Year: Matthew Donovan, was recognized for his many contributions to auticon Canada and the success of their client FieldCap.
* Partner of the Year: Ready, Willing & Able was recognized for their long-standing partnership with auticon Canada to improve employment outcomes and career development of autistic Canadian’s across the country.
“Year after year auticon Canada continues to expand our reach across the country and grow the number of clients and consultants we work with,” said Garth Johnson, CEO of auticon Canada. “We have established relationships with some of the largest organizations across Canada, and have helped enable them with the tools they need to engage our consultants and support them throughout their workplace journey. We are excited to see what new growth 2023 will bring.”
Looking forward to 2023, auticon Canada will launch a new services offering to enable organizations to build their capabilities and capacity to attract and retain neurodivergent talent. The new program encompasses education and training, ongoing coaching and support, and talent acquisition advisory services. The organization is also working to expand their reach across Canada by developing partnerships in multiple areas including the National Capital Region.
For more information about auticon Canada, please visit www.auticon.ca
About auticon
auticon provides a neurodiverse and agile workforce to improve our clients' technology projects. Our hybrid onsite and offsite teams utilize the cognitive benefits of autism to provide the sustained concentration and analytical mindset that makes us wired for success. Teams include fully-trained personnel specializing in software development, data analysis, quality assurance and testing, automation engineering, and more. auticon has international offices in Germany, United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Italy, Australia and throughout the United Kingdom.
auticon recognizes that many autistic adults often have higher aptitudes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and the talents for a career in information technology. Despite this, many face obstacles in the employment journey and find it difficult to secure or maintain sustainable employment. To help them succeed, auticon works with companies to identify the right jobs and work environments and pairs them and its technology consultants with job coaches who provide management-style training and ongoing coaching.
auticon Canada celebrated a number of key successes in 2022, including:
* a 10% year-over-year increase in new client engagements;
* an expanded presence within key clients such as Canadian Tire and TELUS Agriculture;
* a 10% year-over-year growth in the number of consultants placed;
* the release of the first of its kind market study on the employment challenges facing autistic Canadians
* the launch of a newly redesigned website to make it easier for clients and consultants to access information on the organization.
In addition, auticon Canada launched a new recognition program in 2022, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of a consultant, client, and partner to furthering auticon Canada’s mission. In December, awards were presented to:
* Client of the Year: Marc Wachmann, Director of Information Services, Decisive Farming by TELUS Agriculture was recognized for his commitment to the development of neurodivergent employees and support of auticon Canada.
* Consultant of the Year: Matthew Donovan, was recognized for his many contributions to auticon Canada and the success of their client FieldCap.
* Partner of the Year: Ready, Willing & Able was recognized for their long-standing partnership with auticon Canada to improve employment outcomes and career development of autistic Canadian’s across the country.
“Year after year auticon Canada continues to expand our reach across the country and grow the number of clients and consultants we work with,” said Garth Johnson, CEO of auticon Canada. “We have established relationships with some of the largest organizations across Canada, and have helped enable them with the tools they need to engage our consultants and support them throughout their workplace journey. We are excited to see what new growth 2023 will bring.”
Looking forward to 2023, auticon Canada will launch a new services offering to enable organizations to build their capabilities and capacity to attract and retain neurodivergent talent. The new program encompasses education and training, ongoing coaching and support, and talent acquisition advisory services. The organization is also working to expand their reach across Canada by developing partnerships in multiple areas including the National Capital Region.
For more information about auticon Canada, please visit www.auticon.ca
About auticon
auticon provides a neurodiverse and agile workforce to improve our clients' technology projects. Our hybrid onsite and offsite teams utilize the cognitive benefits of autism to provide the sustained concentration and analytical mindset that makes us wired for success. Teams include fully-trained personnel specializing in software development, data analysis, quality assurance and testing, automation engineering, and more. auticon has international offices in Germany, United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Italy, Australia and throughout the United Kingdom.
Contact
auticon CanadaContact
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
www.auticon.ca/
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
www.auticon.ca/
Categories