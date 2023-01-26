Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Amy Patton as General Manager Door Operations for Wincore Windows and Doors
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Gina Felicita, of Amy Patton as General Manager Door Operations for Wincore Windows and Doors.
Sarasota, FL, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the General Manager Door Operations, Amy will provide operational leadership, ensuring a customer-centric focus on complete and on-time delivery. Amy will be tasked with improving efficiencies in process, flow, labor cost and staffing, and developing the team members to sustain significant growth.
With an extensive background in operations management in the cabinetry industry, Amy most recently held the position of Plant Manager with Wellborn Forest Products. Prior to that, she held positions with ACPI Wood Products, Elkay Cabinet Division and MasterBrand Cabinets. Amy received her Master of Business Administration from Averett University.
Wincore Windows and Doors is a shining star in the industry from producing high end fashionable products to promoting a culture where they live and work by a simple rule of “get it done”. From day one, the vision and skill level of the Wincore leadership team has been unprecedented. While each brings a wealth of varied window and door manufacturing experience as well as their own unique strengths and insights, all have a single, solitary vision – to create great, long-lasting customer relationships by creating great, long-lasting products.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
