Join the Military Healthcare Community in San Antonio, TX at OpMed 2023
San Antonio, TX, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Over the past five years, the Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase has become the preeminent event in the military medical community. Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce that OpMed 2023 will be returning to San Antonio, TX on March 28-29 at an all-new venue.
Providing the latest strategic updates, industry innovation, and daily keynotes from some of the most influential operational leaders, OpMed 2023 is a must attend event for senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers looking to make quality connections and discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions.
The 2023 Symposium will feature three new panel topics on identifying, treating, and preventing military infectious diseases, enhancing human performance, and ensuring sustained combat casualty care at the point of injury and beyond. Speakers will address ways to speed up the efficiency, delivery, and effectiveness of combat casualty care, medical evacuations, and advanced field diagnostic systems to ensure a medically ready force and a ready medical force.
To this end, this symposium will feature senior level-speakers including:
- Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, USAF, MD, Joint Staff Surgeon, Joint Chiefs of Staff
- MG. Michael Talley, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence; Chief, Medical Service Corps.
- Brian Lein, MD, SES, Assistant Director, Healthcare Administration, Defense Health Agency
- Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, USAF, Commander, 59th Medical Wing
- BG Deydre Teyhen, USA, PhD, Commanding General, Brooke Army Medical Center
- Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, USAF, MD, Commander, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency
- Brig. Gen. John Andrus, USAF, MD, Commander, 711th Human Performance Wing, AFRL
- BG. Darrin Cox, USA, MD, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, West
Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Luncheon, Tote Bag and Wi-Fi Sponsorships are sold out. 75% of exhibit space sold. To book your booth or inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
Now offering CME/CE credits. OpMed 2023 has been designed to meet the educational needs of physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs and PAs), and nurses involved in military medical and battlefield care. Visit https://www.operationalmed.com/continuing-education-credits to learn more.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.operationalmed.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Symposium is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
