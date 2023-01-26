Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Invision Architecture Ltd. by the HFW Companies
New York, NY, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction of Invision Architecture Ltd. by the HFW Companies.
Invision Architecture is an award-winning pioneer of architectural and interior design solutions for clients in education, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, civic, multifamily/senior housing, and historical and corporate industries. As a 108-year-old institution, the company is deeply rooted in its clients and its communities.
HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with a partner for growth. Their member firms, grounded in technical excellence, solve the most important problems facing our built environment, making your communities better through creative design, engineering, and planning.
Post-acquisition, Invision Architecture will have the ability to offer a much wider range of services to existing clients. Additionally, the owners of Invision will remain with the company not only to ensure a smooth transition for both staff and clients but to work with HFW and guide this firm into a strong future.
“Brad, Eric, and Mark were exceptional clients to work with throughout this process. From the initial conversation on the potential strategic fit through to closing, both the Invision and HFW Team worked diligently to see this transaction close. A special thank you to Michael and his team at the HFW Companies for ensuring this would be a successful partnership and understanding the importance of the 108-year-old legacy.” - Jack Chilcutt Senior Analyst, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Invision Architecture is an award-winning pioneer of architectural and interior design solutions for clients in education, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, civic, multifamily/senior housing, and historical and corporate industries. As a 108-year-old institution, the company is deeply rooted in its clients and its communities.
HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with a partner for growth. Their member firms, grounded in technical excellence, solve the most important problems facing our built environment, making your communities better through creative design, engineering, and planning.
Post-acquisition, Invision Architecture will have the ability to offer a much wider range of services to existing clients. Additionally, the owners of Invision will remain with the company not only to ensure a smooth transition for both staff and clients but to work with HFW and guide this firm into a strong future.
“Brad, Eric, and Mark were exceptional clients to work with throughout this process. From the initial conversation on the potential strategic fit through to closing, both the Invision and HFW Team worked diligently to see this transaction close. A special thank you to Michael and his team at the HFW Companies for ensuring this would be a successful partnership and understanding the importance of the 108-year-old legacy.” - Jack Chilcutt Senior Analyst, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories