Defense Strategies Institute Announces 2nd Annual Assured Logistics Summit
The 2nd Annual Assured Logistics Summit will convene senior level experts across the logistics and supply chain community, April 12-13 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today’s threat environment presents a multitude of serious challenges to supply chain and logistics operations. Mission success on the battlefield is dependent on reliable and timely flows of material and people uncontested across the globe. Amid an era of strategic competition, this is becoming an extremely complex and ever-evolving task. Senior level experts will offer insights into the modernization of U.S. infrastructure, logistics, and supply chain capabilities to effectively meet current and future challenges and threats. The necessity for material readiness and reliable logistics support are essential elements for maintaining the effectiveness and safety of the Joint Force.
The 2023 Assured Logistics Summit will explore efforts to supply persistent logistics in unpredictable operational environments, address the challenges of transporting materials, equipment, and people in an era of Strategic Competition, provide crucial supply and sustainment support to partners and allies, leverage data and technological capabilities to enhance sustainment and supply chain functions, and partner with industry, federal agencies, and global partners to ensure the sustainability and survivability of the defense supply chain. The event will also convene two panels: one on bulk fuel management and delivery and the other on renewable and alternative energy sources.
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Hon. Christopher J. Lowman - Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, Department of Defense
Kristina M. O’Brien, SES - Principal Deputy Director of Strategic Logistics, J4, Joint Chiefs of Staff
RADM Philip E. Sobeck, USN - Director, Strategy, Policy, Programs, & Logistics, J5/4, U.S. Transportation Command
MG. Mark T. Simerly, USA - Commanding General, Combined Arms Support Command
MG. Gavin A. Lawrence, USA - Commanding General, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
MG. David Wilson, USA - Commanding General, U.S. Army Sustainment Command
Additional topic to be covered include: Military Logistics, Smart Supply Chain, Automated Factory Operations, and Inventory Optimization.
Categories