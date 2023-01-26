Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin participated in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit on January 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions, including a public owners panel, federal legislative regulatory updates, labor law 2023, and how construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture.
Kastan Martin attended several sessions, including:
• A public owners panel featuring the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Department of Administration, Hennepin County, and Met Council
• Federal legislative regulatory updates from AGC of America Vice President of Government Relations Jimmy Christianson
• A labor law 2023 presentation regarding prevailing wage, Davis Bacon Act, PLAs (including when to request), and trends at the NLRB
• Techniques to meet and exceed small business goals and promote equity and inclusion in contracting
• How construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture, including how to handle microaggressions, generational differences, negative/awkward situations, and communication strategies
View all of the event photos courtesy of AGC Minnesota at https://www.flickr.com/photos/141592599@N07/albums/72177720305398619.
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. Paperwork Consulting frequently participates in trade shows in the construction industry and other state/municipality-led events all over the country. Some previous events the company has attended include:
• New York Build Expo
• Austin Build Expo
• Houston Build Expo
• 2022 National Hurricane Conference – Orlando, Florida
• 2022 26th Annual Government Procurement Conference – Arlington, Texas
• 2022 Palm Beach Water Utilities Department Outreach Meeting – West Palm Beach, Florida
• 2022 Build Up Houston Award Ceremony - Houston, Texas
• 2022 Bexar County Small, Minority, and Veteran Business Owners Conference
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as an exhibitor in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in sharing details on upcoming construction trade shows or other events are encouraged to do so by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
