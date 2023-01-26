Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit

Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin participated in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit on January 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions, including a public owners panel, federal legislative regulatory updates, labor law 2023, and how construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture.