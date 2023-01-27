The Midwest Chapter of AARST Responds to the Radon Action Month Proclamation Signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation announcing January 2023 as Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois.
Chicago, IL, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation announcing January 2023 as Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois to raise awareness about the effects of radon and the importance of radon testing in response to a request submitted by the Midwest Chapter of American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) and Radonova, Inc.
The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant construction techniques. In addition, the CDC has designated the week of January 23-27, 2023 as Radon Awareness Week.
This month is a means to educate homeowners and the public about the health dangers of radon exposure as well as best practices for removing the harmful gas from homes and workplaces. “With our North American headquarters being in Illinois, we sincerely appreciate this proclamation by Governor Pritzker for our state,” says Zan Jones, Vice President for Radonova, Inc.
Radioactive radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. It is responsible for over 1,400 lung cancer cases in Illinois each year, according to the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists. That is more than die from smoke from home fires, carbon monoxide, lead, and asbestos - combined. “By signing this proclamation Governor Pritzker has joined other states across the United States who are committed to reducing lung cancer and the harmful effects of radon,” says Dan Potter, Vice President of Midwest AARST.
A study conducted by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) found that 41% of homes in Illinois have high radioactive radon levels. The EPA recommends Illinois homeowners check their radon levels every two years. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in natural stone below a home or building decays. The gas produces harmful radioactive atoms that become caught in the lungs when people breathe. Radon seeps into homes and buildings through cracks and by pushing through the concrete in foundations, and crawl spaces.
Radon levels found in homes can vary depending on ventilation, construction methods, geography, and weather. Radon levels can also vary from home to home within the same neighborhood and can change from season to season as the soil around a home grows drier or wetter. The only way to know the radon level in a home or building is to test. If radon levels are high, then radon mitigation systems can be installed by certified radon professionals to reduce radon levels to below the actionable limit.
The Midwest Chapter of AARST and Radonova, Inc. would like to thank Governor Pritzker for improving radon awareness in Illinois and helping to prevent radon induced lung cancer within the state. Through collective action we can help ensure healthy indoor air quality and reduce lung cancer in the state of Illinois.
About Midwest AARST
Midwest AARST is a local chapter of the National American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST). Serving Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, it is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to the highest standard of excellence and ethical performance of radon measurement, radon mitigation, and transfer of radon information for the benefit of members, consumers, and the public at large.
Contact
Dan Potter
630-836-1918
https://www.mwaarst.org/
