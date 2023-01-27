Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Gem Drugs, Inc. and Vital Care Infusion Services
Des Moines, IA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Gem Drugs, Inc. and Vital Care Infusion Services. The reason for targeting was strategic expansion.
Founded in 1976, Gem Drugs is a provider of home infusion therapy services to the Reserve, Louisiana community, and surrounding area. Customers for years have trusted the business of providing in-home IVIG services as a much more convenient option than inpatient care.
For more than 35 years, Vital Care has been dedicated to expanding access to high-quality infusion therapy and driving better patient outcomes by providing local, safe, convenient, and professional infusion services. They are a franchisor to other IVIG providers in the southern US. The Vital Care network spans the country and is comprised of over 65 infusion pharmacy franchises dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, convenient, cost-effective infusion therapy services for chronic and acute patients at a local level. Through Vital Care's streamlined, proprietary process and best-in-class support, pharmacies can thrive while focusing on what matters most, the patient.
The synergies between the two parties were obvious. Both seller and buyer were fully familiar with each other's systems. This allowed for an easier-than-usual process when it came to integration.
Benchmark International brought multiple buyers to the table – ultimately resulting in a great offer. Through a lengthy diligence period and a few hurdles that came up, both parties worked diligently to get the deal across the finish line. In the end, both parties were thrilled with the transaction and looked forward to their continued success.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.
