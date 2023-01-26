Mark Obral is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio
Mark Obral, the founding attorney and owner of Obral, Silk & Pal, LLC, based in Cleveland, Ohio is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio.
Cleveland, OH, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark J. Obral is being honored as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the year in the State of Ohio. Mr. Obral is the founding attorney and owner of Obral, Silk & Pal, LLC, Cleveland, Ohio. Since starting his legal career in 1984, he has dedicated his prestigious practice to representing personal injury victims. In preparation for his prestigious career, Mr. Obral completed his undergraduate degree at Cleveland State University. Subsequently, he attained his Juris Doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Admitted to practice in Ohio, he represents clients before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of Ohio. Revered for his inimitable legal tactics, Mr. Obral has represented injured clients in Ohio and the United States for over 30 years. Rooted in unparalleled legal acumen, he has extensive experience in providing first-class representation to injured persons, including successfully litigating multi-million dollar claims for his clients. Well-known for providing top-notch legal representation to his clients, Mr. Obral employs personal initiative in the representation of each client. A long-standing member of the American Association for Justice, the Ohio Association for Justice, and the Ohio State Bar Association, he has attained recognition from Super Lawyers, the National Trial Lawyers, and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Highly praised by his peers and clients, Mr. Obral is a pioneer in his field.
James Rosenberg
855-785-2514
top100lawyers.com
