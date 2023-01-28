Engel & Völkers Private Office Advisors Prepared for 2023
The luxury real estate brand brings together top advisors to identify key opportunities in changing market.
Tampa, FL, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers hosted its Private Office fall summit, bringing together the brand’s top real estate advisors, with the designation of Private Office, in markets throughout North America, Italy, Germany, France, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and England, to share current market trends and best practices. Private Office members represent the top 2% of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide, recognized for their extraordinary business results supported by the highest levels of competency and for providing excellence in client service. Multiple Private Office advisors with brokerages located in the Tampa Bay area also attended this event, one being Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, License Partner and Private Office advisor at Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach.
“Private Office is the créme de la créme of real estate professionals not only within the Engel & Völkers network but the industry as a whole,” said Sven Odia, global CEO of Engel & Völkers. “The amount of collaboration and referrals among this group is unprecedented, and proves you continue to elevate yourself and your business when you’re surrounded by the best.”
“The Engel & Völkers name and reputation carries a high level of prestige around the world, including the Tampa Bay area. I have worked on the Gulf coast of Tampa Bay's real estate market for over 30 years. I’m truly passionate about the work I do for and within our communities. I feel keeping up to date with current market trends and what’s going on in our economy is vital to providing the best service,” commented Wyckoff.
The event was held in Chicago and included a spotlight on economic and luxury trends, best practice sharing, market opportunities, and celebrated twelve new inductees into the exclusive group that represents the top two percent of the global brand’s real estate professionals.
Out of more than 16,300 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, only 270 advisors worldwide have been selected to carry the title of Private Office advisor. To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker and show consistency in significant year-over-year production numbers as well as demonstrated success in the luxury market.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate brokerages visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops ranked as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
