Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb to Host Refrigerant Briefing at AHR Expo
Alpyne Strategy's Co-Founder & Director Elizabeth Ortlieb is a featured speaker (podcaster) at the world's largest HVAC-R expo, which is taking place Feb 6-8 in Atlanta, GA, at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Murfreesboro, TN, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb will be a featured speaker at the 2023 AHR Expo, Feb. 6-8.
Elizabeth Ortlieb, @Refrigerant365 on social media and host of the Refrigerant365 show, is proud to bring her next Refrigerant Briefing event to the 2023 AHR Expo on Wed, February 8 from 11am-11:50am in Podcast Pavilion 2.
This Refrigerant Briefing for Winter 2023 episode will cover the latest refrigerant insights to know about in 2023, including:
● the latest with the HFC phasedown;
● rise of alternative refrigerants; and
● low-GWP technology.
“My Refrigerant Briefing series provide an excellent bridge for those in both the B2B and B2C HVAC industry to keep up with the latest in the world of refrigerants,” said Elizabeth. “With a lot currently happening with the national HFC phasedown in the U.S., this will be a lively and informative discussion.”
For more information about the Refrigerant Briefing, please visit www.refrigerant365.com. For event notifications, please register at www.alpynestrategy.com/refrigerant-briefing-ahr-expo. Follow Elizabeth Ortlieb across the web on social media with the handle @Refrigerant365.
Please see https://www.ahrexpo.com/podcastpavilions for reference
