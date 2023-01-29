Navigate the Roadmap to Sustainability and Success with Nicky Dare's Kaizen Currency
“The Kaizen Currency for Sustainable Success: An Ecosystemic Approach to Life” is a practical guide for individuals, organizations, and communities to understand the principles of Kaizen and how they relate to sustainability.
Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Book Release: "The Kaizen Currency of Sustainable Success"
Author Nicky Dare introduces a new approach to achieving sustainable success in her latest book, "The Kaizen Currency of Sustainable Success: An Ecosystemic Approach to Life." The book draws on the Japanese concept of Kaizen, which emphasizes continuous improvement and small, incremental steps, and provides a comprehensive guide to personal and professional growth to achieve sustainable success.
With her background in BPR Business Process Reengineering and Change Management, Dare's goal is to reintroduce the Kaizen philosophy to sustainable success and inspire readers to embrace it in their daily lives.
The book offers practical advice and strategies for applying Kaizen to various areas of life and explores the interconnectedness of all life and the importance of nurturing relationships and building a supportive community through an ecosystemic approach.
According to Nicky Dare, who spoke at international roundtables titled
"Roadmap To Sustainability," “a sustainable future is not a destination, it is a journey on a roadmap that requires constant navigation and adaptation to reach a balance between economic development and environmental protection.”
This practical guide also provides insights on how businesses can be used as catalysts for cultivating vibrant communities and lives while striving towards sustainable success. It is the first book in Dare's "The Roadmap To Sustainability" series and is an invitation to take action for a better future for all. Dare's maxim of life is "Dare to Live, Love, and Lead Fearlessly."
"The Kaizen Currency of Sustainable Success" is now available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.
For more information about Nicky Dare and her book, please visit her website at NickyDare.Club and Leadership365.Club.
Contact:
Susan Barns
(818) 714-1235
