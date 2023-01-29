Careington Proud to Sponsor 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship Competition
Frisco, TX, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Careington is proud to have served another year as a "Dream" level sponsor for the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship competition. This annual event is hosted by Linking Cultures of Frisco, a Frisco-based non-profit organization with a mission to connect the community in awareness and appreciation of our diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
This scholarship competition provides Frisco High School juniors and seniors with the opportunity to showcase their public speaking skills and earn money towards their goal of higher education, all while promoting the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During the event, five finalists presented their orations, each speaking to the theme, "Many Cultures...One Dream," to a live panel of judges in an exclusive format with limited attendees to compete for over $7,000 in college scholarships. Careington Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jamie Saunders, participated as a panel judge at the event.
“Careington is proud to have once again had the opportunity to sponsor this scholarship event and support Linking Cultures of Frisco,” said Stewart Sweda, Chief Revenue Officer. “Each year, we look forward to celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and seeing his inspiration manifest in these remarkable young finalists’ speeches. We are honored to have a part in helping these talented students towards their dreams of higher education.”
To date, the Linking Cultures of Frisco annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship event has helped to fund college tuition for almost 60 students in the last 13 years, thanks to sponsorships from involved companies like Careington and other companies in the Frisco community.
About Careington International Corporation:
Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care corporations in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com.
