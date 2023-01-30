New Personal Training Studio Launches in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new personal training studio has opened its doors in Tallahassee, offering residents a unique and personalized approach to fitness. The studio, named Synergee Fitness, is dedicated to helping individuals reach their fitness goals through one-on-one training sessions with experienced and certified personal trainers.
Synergee Fitness provides a comfortable and supportive environment for clients to reach their full potential, offering state-of-the-art equipment, customized workout plans, and ongoing support and motivation. The trainers work closely with clients to create a fitness regimen that fits their individual needs and goals, and to help them stay on track and make progress towards their fitness objectives.
"We're thrilled to bring Synergee Fitness to Tallahassee," said Paul Hassing, the Founder and lead personal trainer of Synergee Fitness. "Our goal is to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for everyone, no matter their fitness level or goals. We believe that personal training is the best way to achieve results, and we're excited to help our clients reach their full potential."
The studio is now open for business and offering a limited-time promotion for new clients, including a complimentary initial consultation and discounted first training session. For more information about Synergee Fitness, please visit their Google Profile: Synergee Fitness.
Contact:
Paul Hassing
Synergee Fitness
1212 N Monroe Street Suite 1, Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 702-7448
paul@synergeefittally.com
Synergee Fitness provides a comfortable and supportive environment for clients to reach their full potential, offering state-of-the-art equipment, customized workout plans, and ongoing support and motivation. The trainers work closely with clients to create a fitness regimen that fits their individual needs and goals, and to help them stay on track and make progress towards their fitness objectives.
"We're thrilled to bring Synergee Fitness to Tallahassee," said Paul Hassing, the Founder and lead personal trainer of Synergee Fitness. "Our goal is to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for everyone, no matter their fitness level or goals. We believe that personal training is the best way to achieve results, and we're excited to help our clients reach their full potential."
The studio is now open for business and offering a limited-time promotion for new clients, including a complimentary initial consultation and discounted first training session. For more information about Synergee Fitness, please visit their Google Profile: Synergee Fitness.
Contact:
Paul Hassing
Synergee Fitness
1212 N Monroe Street Suite 1, Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 702-7448
paul@synergeefittally.com
Contact
Synergee FitnessContact
Paul Hassing
850-702-7448
www.synergeefittally.com
Paul Hassing
850-702-7448
www.synergeefittally.com
Categories