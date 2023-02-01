Radiant Installs Commercial Awnings for Gail’s Bakery in London
London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Radiant Blinds and Awnings, an awnings and blinds manufacturer and installer based in Surbiton, Surrey, has recently installed 7 fixed frame awnings for the newly opened Gail’s Bakery shop branch located in Upper Richmond Road, East Sheen, London. Gail's is a British bakery and cafe chain, with 100 shops, mostly in the London area.
The fixed frame awnings that were installed are made to measure. Consequently, they are designed to fit with the building. Therefore, if there is an obstacle in the way, the frame can be designed to overcome it.
The opening of the new Gail’s Bakery in East Sheen was a huge success and the turnout of both public and invited guests were outstanding. The store looks stunning inside and out and the people of Radiant were rather pleased with the finished product of the 7 fixed frame awnings they were asked to make for the shop.
About the Company
Radiant Blinds and Awnings supply blinds, awnings and canopies for residences and businesses including cafes, shops, hotels, and restaurants since they started in 1955. They employ a team of expert fitters who install the commercial awnings they supply. All of their quality products are made to measure to suit the clients' custom requirements. The company has a factory in Surbiton, Surrey where they manufacture the commercial blinds and awnings, and other solar shading products.
More information and details about the fixed frame commercial awnings they supply and install can be found on their company web page at https://www.radiantblinds.co.uk/commercial-awnings/.
Contact
Radiant Blinds and AwningsContact
Greg Emerson
+442083908755
https://www.radiantblinds.co.uk/
