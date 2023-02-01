Cocoon Introduces the First Fully Automated Makeup Headset
Vienna, Austria, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cocoon is excited to announce the launch of Cocoon Eye, the world's first fully automated, easy-to-use, high-precision makeup headset. Based on sensor and micro-spray technology, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, and the blockchain, the device is revolutionizing the beauty industry by making professional makeup applications easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before.
The device uses a sensor to scan the user's eye area and create a unique personal matrix that is used to apply any makeup design imaginable. Users can browse the marketplace for free and paid designs, or even create their own using the accompanying design software. The device can apply designs in as little as two minutes, allowing users to spend more time on important things.
In addition to its advanced technology, Cocoon Eye also prioritizes user health and safety by using certified organic and synthetic chemical-free makeup ink. The device is also equipped with built-in microphone and headphones, and is WiFi and Bluetooth enabled, allowing users to listen to music or take phone calls while the makeup is being applied.
"We are thrilled to finally introduce Cocoon Eye to the world and give our customers the ability to express their true selves and save time and money on their beauty routine," says Janine Powell, CEO of Cocoon. "This is just the beginning, as we have many more products in the pipeline to enhance the user experience even further."
