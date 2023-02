New Premises Acquired as Part of Long Term Growth Commitment

Romsey, United Kingdom, February 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Following a period of sustained growth for Airia, the new property adds further warehouse and office space and represents a significant investment in Airia. This investment will allow Airia to further expand its stockholding, workshop operations, and develop a dedicated training centre.Located adjacent to Airia’s existing Romsey HQ, the new premises benefits from excellent access to both the M3 & M27.Paul Brewer, Director at Airia, said: “The significant investment by Airia in these new facilities is testament to our long-term commitment to growing its Southern UK footprint and supporting our loyal customer base.”“Being able to acquire such premises in Romsey means our experienced team will continue to deliver industry leading service for our customers every day.”“We have big plans for the new premises to not only improve the capability of our operations, but as an opportunity to further increase our sustainability. We also look forward to continuing to offer our employees a great environment in which to work. All of which will benefit our customers for years to come.”“We look forward to welcoming customers and employees to the facility following it’s refit later in 2023.”