How Serenity & Oasis is Bringing Holistic Healing to the Entertainment Industry
Serenity & Oasis, a Complementary and Alternative Medicine practice, is expanding its services to the Entertainment Industry.
Atlanta, GA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The expansion will provide mothers with dedicated support on and off the camera. "We are excited to offer our services to the entertainment industry," said Nyeesha Williams, founder and CEO of Serenity. "This is an important step in our mission to help mothers thrive.”
The expansion will include the creation of a Motherhood In Entertainment Task Force, which will be responsible for providing support to mothers working in the entertainment industry.
The Task Force will offer resources and advice on a variety of topics, including mental health, self-care, and work-life balance. "The entertainment industry can be a tough place for mothers," said Williams. "Our goal is to provide them with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the camera.”
For mothers in the entertainment industry, work can be a major source of stress. They are often juggling long hours, tight deadlines, and demanding schedules. This can lead to feelings of anxiety and depression. And when you factor in the pressure to meet society's standards of beauty and perfection, it's no wonder that so many mothers in this industry struggle with their mental health.
That's why having mental health programs specifically for mothers in the entertainment industry is so important. These programs can provide much-needed support and resources to help mothers cope with the unique challenges they face. From mental health coaching to restorative yoga and meditation practices, these programs can make a real difference in the lives of mothers working in an industry that can be notoriously tough on mental health.
Nyeesha D. Williams
470-228-3132
www.serenityformothers.com
IG: @NyeeshaD
