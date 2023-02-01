Kimberly Mills Named Certified Charitable Real Estate Specialist
RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor on the Florida Gulf Coast is Qualified to Handle Charitable Giving of Real Estate
Bradenton, FL, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Mills, an agent in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office, has received the Certified Charitable Real Estate Specialist (CCRES) designation. She is qualified to navigate transactions involving the charitable giving of real estate.
Mills is a strong supporter and the new treasurer of Heart Strings for Heroes, a foundation whose vision is to create a music retreat for wounded combat veterans who suffer from physical or mental issues. She will be orchestrating the process of real estate donations for the foundation.
A longtime RE/MAX Alliance Group agent, she is a consistent recipient of the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award and has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS); Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI); Transnational Referral Certification (TRC); Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE); Military Relocation Specialist (MRS); and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations, among others. She has been honored with a "Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Commitment" from the Women's Council of Realtors (WCR), and was twice president the WCR Manatee Chapter.
Mills serves Manatee, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area. She can be reached at (941) 321-9601 and via email at Kim@kimberlymills.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Mills is a strong supporter and the new treasurer of Heart Strings for Heroes, a foundation whose vision is to create a music retreat for wounded combat veterans who suffer from physical or mental issues. She will be orchestrating the process of real estate donations for the foundation.
A longtime RE/MAX Alliance Group agent, she is a consistent recipient of the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award and has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS); Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI); Transnational Referral Certification (TRC); Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE); Military Relocation Specialist (MRS); and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations, among others. She has been honored with a "Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Commitment" from the Women's Council of Realtors (WCR), and was twice president the WCR Manatee Chapter.
Mills serves Manatee, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area. She can be reached at (941) 321-9601 and via email at Kim@kimberlymills.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories