Morris Hall, PLLC Opens New Chandler Office

Chandler, AZ, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), Arizona’s premier estate planning law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a Chandler office on February 1st, 2023 which is their 11th location in Arizona.
“The attorneys and other team members at Morris Hall are excited to open a new office in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area. For years, we have served thousands of our clients in these and the Sun Lakes areas from our Phoenix and Mesa offices. Helping new and existing clients and their families will now be much more convenient,” states Tim Hall, Senior Partner.
For 53 years, MH has assisted in creating, helping maintain, and administering estate plans for over 35,000 clients. As one of the three Arizona member firms of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys, we have appreciated the extraordinary association and cooperation with, and education from, noted attorneys and innovators from around the United States. This has allowed us to create unparalleled estate planning documents and to provide specifically individual service to people who need estate planning. Our close relationship with our clients has inspired our efforts to better and more efficiently serve them.
The address for the new office is: 3100 West Ray Road, Suite 201, Chandler.
Amy Riter
602-249-1328 x1703
morristrust.com
